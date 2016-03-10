WELLINGTON, March 11 United Airlines and
Air New Zealand have struck a revenue-sharing
agreement, the companies said on Friday, as airlines boost
flights to New Zealand's fast-growing tourism market.
The agreement will come into force in July if it receives
regulatory approval, and would see the airlines coordinate sales
and marketing to offer more flight options and better schedules
on trans-Pacific routes, the companies said in a statement.
United Airlines would at the same time launch a flight to
Auckland from San Francisco, which would initally run three
times a week and increase to a daily flight from November.
New Zealand in the past year has posted record tourism and
migration numbers as airlines ramped up flights and introduced
new routes to the Pacific nation from the United States, Latin
America, China and the United Arab Emirates.
"To have a strong home market carrier like United Airlines
working with us to grow this market through its extensive sales
and distribution channels in the U.S. will provide a significant
boost to inbound tourism," said Air New Zealand's CEO
Christopher Luxon in a statement.
The airlines have worked together on codesharing and
frequent flyer programmes since 2001.
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Alison Williams)