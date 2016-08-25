BRIEF-Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on B2B platform project
* Says its owner Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on chemical products B2B platform project
WELLINGTON Aug 26 Air New Zealand announced record results on Friday amidst a tourism boom, but profits were below expectations and the company warned increased competition was ahead.
Net profit before taxation had risen 40 percent to NZ$663 million in the year to June. Analysts had been expecting a pre-tax profit of around NZ$837 million.
The company said it expected to see increased competition as more airlines set up flight routes to New Zealand and that it forecast earnings before taxation for 2017 to be between NZ$400 million and NZ$600 million. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield, editing by G Crosse)
MOSCOW, May 18 Russia plans to sell part of state shipping firm Sovcomflot next month, hoping to draw in a wide range of small-stake investors rather than a strategic buyer who could threaten Moscow's control of the group, banking and industry sources say.