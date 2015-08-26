* Net rises 24 pct to NZ$237 mln in year ended June

* Erosion of home monopoly, China slowdown worry investors

* Expects 'significant' earnings growth this year (Adds CEO, analyst comments, earnings figures, context)

By Charlotte Greenfield

WELLINGTON, Aug 26 Air New Zealand Ltd said ending unprofitable routes, retiring aircraft and reducing prices helped the carrier book record annual profit on Wednesday, and prepared it for increased competition from Jetstar in its near-monopoly domestic market.

But the airline's shares closed down 3 percent after the results in a flat market on concerns of the monopoly being eroded, while economic slowdown in China threatens fewer passengers from the airline's biggest source after Australia.

"The market is looking further and thinking that Air New Zealand may be affected if the slowdown in the Chinese economy does start to have an impact on discretionary spending on holidays," said James Smalley, director at fund manager Hamilton Hindin Greene in Christchurch.

Air New Zealand has been preparing for Australian budget airline Jetstar, a subsidiary of Qantas Airways Ltd, flying to more regional destinations. Ending unprofitable routes and retiring aircraft has allowed for lower fares and improved efficiency, Air New Zealand said.

"We've got some competition to deal with but we feel we've been quite sensible about it (lowering fares) and most of it (costs) we've been able to recover quite a bit of," Chief Executive Christopher Luxon said in an earnings briefing.

Net profit rose 24 percent to NZ$237 million ($153.86 million) in the year ended June, when the airline increased capacity by 6.6 percent on domestic and international routes. Lower fuel prices also pushed up income, Air New Zealand said.

Passenger yields - or average fare per mile per passenger - grew 2.5 percent on domestic flights compared with 2.8 percent a year earlier. On international routes, the yield fell 1.3 percent versus a 0.9 percent rise.

The airline, 52 percent owned by the state, said it expected "significant" earnings growth this year as it planned to raise capacity by 11 percent and add two international routes. ($1 = 1.5404 New Zealand dollars) (Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)