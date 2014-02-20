LONDON Feb 20 The European Commission is taking
legal action accusing Britain of exceeding limits on air
pollution from traffic, forcing the UK to introduce tougher
curbs or face fines over what is known to cause tens of
thousands of premature deaths each year.
The case, introduced on Thursday, says Britain breached EU
limits for nitrogen dioxide (NO2) emissions, which cause
breathing and other health problems, and gives it two months to
respond.
The move ratchets up pressure on Britain following a ruling
in May last year in the country's Supreme Court, which found it
was breaking the EU Air Quality Directive and asked the European
Court of Justice for guidance, due later this year.
"We have the right to breathe clean air and the government
has a legal duty to protect us from air pollution," said James
Thornton, chief executive of environmental law firm ClientEarth,
which brought the action in the Supreme Court.
A spokesman for Britain's environment ministry said the
government was investing heavily in measures to improve air
quality such as buying more efficient buses and encouraging more
people to use bicycles.
"Air quality has improved significantly in recent decades.
Just like for other member states, meeting the NO2 limit values
alongside busy roads has been a challenge," he said in a
statement.
The British case found that air quality improvement plans
put in place by the government would reach EU standards only by
2020 in most affected areas or in 2025 in London, 15 years after
the original deadline.
Air pollution is believed to be Britain's biggest killer
after smoking, causing 29,000 early deaths a year, according to
the government's own advisers.
While Britain has a particular problem with NO2, 22 EU
member states are struggling to comply with the law, according
to a Commission website.
Also on Thursday, the Commission - the EU executive - said
Belgium was failing to take adequate steps to rein in its output
of particulate matter and called on the government to act to
curb it more quickly or face legal auction.
(Reporting by Ben Garside; Editing by Dale Hudson)