BRIEF-Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises says to expand industrial segment
* Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc - effective July 1, 2017, its industrial steam generation group will transition from power segment to industrial segment
April 4 Air Products and Chemicals Inc said on Monday it would exit its energy-from-waste business and book a related impairment charge of $900 million-$1 billion.
The company said the move was expected to increase the company's return on capital employed (ROCE) from continuing operations by about 80 basis points. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Moleculin Biotech issues shareholder update on FDA designation of orphan drug and IND status for annamycin