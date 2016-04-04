April 4 Air Products and Chemicals Inc said on Monday it would exit its energy-from-waste business and book a related impairment charge of $900 million-$1 billion.

The company said the move was expected to increase the company's return on capital employed (ROCE) from continuing operations by about 80 basis points. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)