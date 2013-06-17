PARIS, June 17 Finmeccanica has not heard back from the Indian authorities with regards to money it is owed in a 560 million euros ($747 million) helicopter deal and did not rule out legal action should they not reply to a second letter, its helicopter unit's chief said.

AgustaWestland, a division of Italian defence group Finmeccanica, faces allegations of paying bribes to win the deal to supply 12 VIP AW101 helicopters. India froze payments to the company in February as the scandal unfolded.

The company has sent a letter to the country's finance ministry requesting the sums due after earlier attempts to ask India's defence ministry for payment elicited no response. It has been unclear what sums are due and what has already been paid.

"No answer has been provided so far so we are now going to send, officially through our legal department, our position because we do not believe it's a fair position not having a table at which we can negotiate," AgustaWestland's chief executive Daniele Romiti told Reuters on Monday.

He said he did not rule out legal action against India, when asked whether his company would consider such steps should the Indian finance ministry not reply to the second letter.

"We will see, we will have to go step by step," he said.

A spokesman for India's Defence Ministry spokesman had no immediate comment.

India had taken delivery of three AgustaWestland helicopters before the deal was stalled. Romiti said he did not expect India to blacklist AgustaWestland.

On the launch of a second graft probe by the Indian government into the company over a deal to sell 197 army helicopters, Romiti said AgustaWestland had been excluded from the shortlist.

He said that it was "very strange to be investigated for not bidding".