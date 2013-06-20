China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
PARIS, June 20 Airbus said it had won orders from Spirit Airlines and United Airlines at the Paris Airshow on Thursday.
The agreement with United represents a conversion of the U.S. carrier's previous order for 25 A350-900s to the -1000 model, as well as the addition of 10 more orders for A350-1000 aircraft.
The 35 planes are worth $11.6 billion at list prices.
Airbus said Spirit signed a firm order for 20 A321 planes, with additional conversions of 10 existing A320 orders to the larger A321 model.
The 30 A321s are worth $3.2 billion at list prices.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)