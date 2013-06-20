China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
PARIS, June 20 Airbus said it won orders and commitments at the Paris Airshow for 466 aircraft worth a total of $68.7 billion based on list prices.
The deals signed at the air show include firm purchase orders for 241 planes worth $39.3 billion, Airbus said on Thursday at a news conference at the show.
The planemaker added that its latest A350 model had successfully completed its second flight on Wednesday and would fly past the air show.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)