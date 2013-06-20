PARIS, June 20 Airbus' sales chief expects to exceed its target for plane orders this year, he told a news conference at the Paris Airshow on Thursday.

"I would say that it is likely that we will exceed our target," John Leahy said.

The head of Airbus parent company EADS, Tom Enders, told a shareholders' meeting in Amsterdam at the end of last month that he was "comfortably forecasting that Airbus gross orders will be well above 800 units in 2013".