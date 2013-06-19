Ghana 91-day bill yield dips to 17.3888 pct
ACCRA, March 31 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill dipped to 17.3888 percent at an auction on Friday from 17.5103 percent at the last sale, on March 24.
PARIS, June 19 Airbus won an order for 25 A350-900 aircraft from Franco-Dutch carrier Air France-KLM worth $7.5 billion at list prices, the planemaker said at the Paris Airshow on Wednesday.
The airline also took a further 25 options on the planes, Airbus said.
The aircraft will come into service at Air France in 2017 and later at KLM, the airline said.
In addition, Air France-KLM said it signed a memorandum of understanding with Rolls-Royce on equipping its A350 with Trent XWB engines, including a section on their maintenance by Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance.
ACCRA, March 31 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill dipped to 17.3888 percent at an auction on Friday from 17.5103 percent at the last sale, on March 24.
March 31 Bonds issued by the Venezuelan government crashed on Friday as political tensions escalated following the annulment of the country's legislature by its high court earlier this week, a move that ignited protests and international condemnation.
OTTAWA, March 31 Canada's low interest rates are not fueling speculation in the housing market, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said in an interview published on Friday, adding that economic growth in the country is still uneven.