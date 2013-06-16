LONDON, June 16 British Airways is set to confirm an order for about 10 of the "stretched" version of Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner planes in a deal worth about $2.5 billion at this week's Paris Air Show, The Sunday Times newspaper reported without citing sources.

BA's parent company, International Airlines Group, said in April that it planned to convert 18 existing Boeing 787 options into firm orders for British Airways to replace some Boeing 747-400 aircraft between 2017 and 2021.

Boeing is set to launch the larger version of its 787 Dreamliner family of planes at the air show aimed at meeting demand for long-haul travel within Asia and other long-haul routes, sources told Reuters on Thursday.

British Airways declined to comment on the report.