BRIEF-Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group signs LoI on talent housing development project
May 31Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group Ltd :
PARIS, June 18 BOC Aviation, the aircraft leasing arm of Bank of China Ltd, has ordered engines from CFM International worth $460 million at list prices to power Airbus A320-family aircraft, the engine maker said on Tuesday.
The order includes 10 LEAP-1A-powered Airbus A320neo and 10 CFM56-5B-powered A320ceo aircraft, CFM said at the Paris Airshow, adding that this was its first order relating to the A320neo.
CFM is a joint venture between Safran and General Electric.
May 31Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group Ltd :
By Chris Thomas May 31 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday, tracking broader Asia, as investors took heart from data showing factory activity in China grew steadily in May, beating expectations of a slowdown. The manufacturing sector in the world's second largest economy grew faster than expected in May as activity in the steel industry rebounded sharply, an official survey showed. The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) held up at 51.2 in May,