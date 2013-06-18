PARIS, June 18 BOC Aviation, the aircraft leasing arm of Bank of China Ltd, has ordered engines from CFM International worth $460 million at list prices to power Airbus A320-family aircraft, the engine maker said on Tuesday.

The order includes 10 LEAP-1A-powered Airbus A320neo and 10 CFM56-5B-powered A320ceo aircraft, CFM said at the Paris Airshow, adding that this was its first order relating to the A320neo.

CFM is a joint venture between Safran and General Electric.