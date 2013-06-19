* CIT orders worth $3 billion at list prices
* Order comprises 10 new planes, 20 conversions
* CIT 'seriously looking' at 787-10 - CIT's Knittel
* CIT now has total order book of 164 aircraft
PARIS, June 19 Boeing has won an order
for 30 of its 737 MAX 8 aircraft worth $3 billion at list prices
from leasing firm CIT Group, the two companies said at
the Paris Airshow on Wednesday.
The deal comprises 10 new aircraft and the conversion of 20
existing 737 orders, with deliveries due in 2019 and 2020, CIT
said. It came two days after Boeing announced 737 MAX orders
from SkyMark Airlines and TUI Travel.
CIT is also "seriously looking" at the 787-10 aircraft that
Boeing launched on Tuesday, said Jeff Knittel, president of
transportation finance at CIT. The 787-10 is the latest and
largest variant of the 787 Dreamliner family of aircraft.
With this new order, CIT has a total order book of 164
aircraft including next-generation 737s and 787s.
As of the end of March, it owned or financed a fleet of
about 350 commercial aircraft, including operating lease and
financing agreements in place for 128 Boeing aircraft.