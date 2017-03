PARIS, June 16 Boeing's extraordinary effort to solve battery problems that hit the high-tech 787 Dreamliner early this year did not disrupt progress on other aircraft programs, which remain on schedule.

"It didn't slow down development," despite doing three years of work in three months to fix the problem of overheating batteries on the 787, said Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Ray Conner, speaking at a news briefing ahead of the start of the Paris air show which opens on Monday.