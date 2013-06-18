BRIEF-Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group signs LoI on talent housing development project
May 31Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group Ltd :
PARIS, June 18 Boeing said it had 102 orders for its new 787-10 passenger plane from five buyers as it launched the new model at the Paris Airshow on Tuesday.
The U.S. planemaker said it expected the first of the new stretched versions of its Dreamliner to be delivered in 2018.
May 31Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group Ltd :
By Chris Thomas May 31 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday, tracking broader Asia, as investors took heart from data showing factory activity in China grew steadily in May, beating expectations of a slowdown. The manufacturing sector in the world's second largest economy grew faster than expected in May as activity in the steel industry rebounded sharply, an official survey showed. The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) held up at 51.2 in May,