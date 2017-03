(Adds dropped word "million" in first paragraph)

PARIS, June 19 Boeing said on Wednesday it had won a firm order from Oman Air for five 737-900ER planes valued at $473 million at list prices.

The order was previously logged as being from an unidentified customer.

It marks the first order for a 787-900ER from a Gulf customer. Oman Air now has six 737-800 and five 737-900ER planes on order. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by James Regan)