BRIEF-Silver standard exercises option to form JV with Golden Arrow for Chinchillas Project
* Silver Standard exercises option to form joint venture with Golden Arrow for Chinchillas project
PARIS, June 19 Ryanair finalised an order for 175 Boeing 737-800 aircraft worth around $15.6 billion at list prices at the Paris Airshow on Wednesday.
The Irish budget airline made a provisional order in March for the aircraft.
* Silver Standard exercises option to form joint venture with Golden Arrow for Chinchillas project
NEW YORK, March 31 A Toronto investment firm that has spent 15 years suing Enron Corp's banks to recoup losses on bonds it bought shortly before the energy company went bankrupt may pursue a lawsuit seeking damages from three of those banks, a U.S. judge ruled on Friday.
AMSTERDAM, March 31 Akzo Nobel Chairman Antony Bergmans on Friday again dismissed a takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries as "a poor offer".