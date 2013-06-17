PARIS, June 17 Chris Chadwick, president of
Boeing's military aircraft division, said the company
could sell 100 to 200 of its KC-46 refueling tankers to
international customers in coming years.
"We had phone calls within the first hour after we were
awarded the KC-46 from international customers. There's a
pent-up demand for this kind of capability," Chadwick told
Reuters in an interview at the Paris air show.
Boeing is preparing for the start of a critical design
review of the new KC-46 refueling plane, based on its 767
airliner, that it is building for the U.S. Air Force.
Chadwick said the company's primary focus now was completing
development of the new military aircraft, which will be used to
refuel warplanes in mid-flight, as well as driving down the
cost. But he said Boeing was working closely with the U.S. Air
Force to respond to strong international demand for the planes.