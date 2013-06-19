PARIS, June 19 Aircraft engine maker CFM International confirmed an order from AirAsia, Asia's largest low-cost carrier, to power 100 Airbus A320 aircraft.

The deal is worth $8.6 billion based on list prices and including a 20-year pay-by-the-hour service agreement, CFM said at the Paris Airshow on Wednesday. The news confirmed an earlier report by Reuters.

CFM is a joint venture of General Electric and Safran .