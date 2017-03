PARIS, June 16 U.S. planemaker Boeing will launch a new and larger version of its lightweight 787 Dreamliner at this week's Paris Airshow with up to 100 orders worth just under $30 billion, industry sources said on Sunday.

The latest addition to Boeing's fleet, the 323-seat 787-10, is designed partly for fast-growing routes within Asia and will intensify a contest with Europe's Airbus for sales of the latest generation of efficient, carbon-composite jetliner.

Boeing declined comment.