BRIEF-Kerr Mines announces U.S. Stock Symbol Change
* Kerr Mines Inc announces that trading symbol for company's U.S listing on OTC Pink Sheets has changed to KERMF effective May 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 18 Brazilian planemaker Embraer will announce more deals for its current line-up of passenger jets on Tuesday, a senior executive told Reuters, filling out its order book until its second-generation E-Jets enter service in 2018.
The contracts will be dwarfed by the 365 potential orders for the next-generation planes unveiled at the Paris Airshow on Monday, but they are key to maintaining production levels while Embraer develops the new models.
"These will be smaller deals, reflecting the ongoing interest in our E-190 and E-195s," Paulo Cesar Silva, head of commercial aviation for Embraer, told Reuters.
Chief Executive Frederico Curado said the 76-seat E-175 had been the star of recent sales campaigns among U.S. regional carriers, but that E-Jets in the 100- to 110-seat range had drawn more interest from operators in emerging markets.
The E-190 continues to be the best-selling E-Jet, with nearly half of the line-up's 1,136 orders through March.
* Kerr Mines Inc announces that trading symbol for company's U.S listing on OTC Pink Sheets has changed to KERMF effective May 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 31 ChemChina has accumulated nearly 95 percent of shares in Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta as part of its $43 billion tender offer, China's biggest foreign takeover to date.