BRIEF-China Merchants Land says unit entered into cooperation agreement with Guangzhou Dingjia Property
* Foshan Merchants Property entered into cooperation agreement with Guangzhou Dingjia Property
PARIS, June 17 Regional airline operator SkyWest will be the launch customer for Embraer's second-generation E-Jets with an order for 100 aircraft on Monday, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.
International Lease Finance Corp also plans to order 100 new Embraer E-Jets, according to the source.
Embraer declined to comment on possible orders ahead of its press conference at the Paris Airshow at 1100 GMT.
* Foshan Merchants Property entered into cooperation agreement with Guangzhou Dingjia Property
* OCCUPANCY IS PLANNED FOR 1 JULY 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)