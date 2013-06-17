PARIS, June 17 Regional airline operator SkyWest will be the launch customer for Embraer's second-generation E-Jets with an order for 100 aircraft on Monday, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

International Lease Finance Corp also plans to order 100 new Embraer E-Jets, according to the source.

Embraer declined to comment on possible orders ahead of its press conference at the Paris Airshow at 1100 GMT.