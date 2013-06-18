PARIS, June 18 Jet engine makers GE Aviation
and Pratt & Whitney battled for bragging rights
at the Paris Airshow, with Pratt predicting at least 1,000
orders worth $13 billion and GE seeing fewer deals but a higher
value of some $18 billion.
Pratt announced orders for 730 engines on Monday to power
launch customers for Embraer's second-generation
E-Jet regional planes. On Tuesday, it signed a $1.4 billion deal
with LATAM Airlines for 84 engines for A320neo planes.
GE Aviation Chief Executive David Joyce said his
company may not sell 1,000 engines, but that the value would
exceed that of his rival because its deals related to larger
aircraft.
"We did $18 billion (at last year's Farnborough Airshow and)
I think we have a good shot of beating that," he said in an
interview with Reuters Insider TV.
So far, GE has been picked to power 20 787-10s being
purchased by United Airlines and 10 ordered by GE Capital
Aviation Services.
Air Lease Corp, which ordered 33 787s on Tuesday,
including 30 787-10s, is powering them with Rolls-Royce
engines.
GE is a partner in CFM International, which is the exclusive
engine supplier for Boeing's 737 MAX and is a rival to Pratt for
the Airbus A320neo family.
GE is also sole supplier for the Boeing 747-8 and 777
planes, and competes with Rolls-Royce on the 787.