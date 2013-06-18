* Major shift in sources of financing ongoing
* Private equity, Asian banks becoming more active
* Some insurers "in the starting blocks" - Fitch
* Move driven by high returns, strong demand outlook
By Andreas Kröner and Maria Sheahan
PARIS, June 18 The only way to make a small
fortune in the airline industry is to start with a big fortune,
so the joke goes.
But in a low interest rate world, the returns on offer for
taking a bit more risk are exactly what's driving new players
such as private equity firms and Asian banks into the $100
billion market for aircraft financing.
The extra competition is helping to keep financing costs at
record lows, welcome news for airlines as they spend billions of
euros on new aircraft to replace ageing jets with more
fuel-efficient, modern planes.
"With interest rates low, everyone is looking for
investments with relatively high returns. Airlines offer that
because the industry is seen as a bit more risky than others,"
Michael Nosbuesch, global head of aviation and rail at German
state development bank KfW, told Reuters.
Sector bankers said interest rates on secured aircraft loans
were now between 2.5 percent and 3.5 percent, and for unsecured
loans, rates may approach 10 percent. While lower than in the
past, that is still above returns on staple investments such as
10-year German government bonds, which yield about 1.5 percent.
Airlines are highly sensitive to economic swings, but the
order books of planemakers like Airbus and Boeing
remain filled on hopes for future demand from emerging
markets.
Traditionally, the money for new planes has come from
commercial banks, capital markets, aircraft leasing companies
and government-backed export credit agencies (ECAs).
But with investors looking for ways to put an abundance of
cash to work, and European banks slimming down their balance
sheets to comply with new regulation, the aviation sector is
drawing a more diverse crowd.
"There is a massive shift going on in the aircraft financing
market right now," said Kostya Zolotusky, managing director of
Capital Markets Development for Boeing Capital Corporation
(BCC).
ONLY JUST IN KINDERGARTEN
Airlines are relying less on ECAs because they have become
too expensive, and as commercial banks in Europe and the United
States retrench, other providers of finance have stepped in to
fill the gap.
These include Japanese banks like Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
private equity companies and more capital markets investors, and
the reshuffle is still ongoing.
"We are entering a golden age of aviation finance," Denis
Nayden, a managing partner at private equity firm Oak Hill
Capital Partners, said.
Oak Hill is involved in the aviation sector via aircraft
leasing company Avolon, which it owns jointly with Cinven, CVC
Capital Partners and Singaporean sovereign wealth fund
GIC. Some financial investors also offer aircraft financing
loans directly, via special funds.
Fitch analyst Craig Fraser said some insurers were already
active in aviation, while others were "in the starting blocks".
Leasing company Doric Lease Corp, which made a splash at the
Paris Airshow on Monday by announcing plans to order 20 Airbus
A380 superjumbos, has raised money from insurers and pension
funds by placing some aircraft in two new companies that it
listed on the London Stock Exchange .
Doric has also issued enhanced equipment trust certificates
(EETCs) and closed-ended funds to finance aircraft purchases,
and its chief executive, Mark Lapidus, told Reuters there was a
wide range of options for financing the new A380s.
"As far as raising equity, that would come from
institutional investors who are looking for the sort of profile
that we have been achieving with past transactions," he said.
According to specialist aviation think-tank Ascend, aircraft
leasing has defied volatility to show remarkably stable returns,
helped by the fact that, in tougher times, airlines are more
likely to lease planes than buy them outright.
BCC has forecast Japanese banks will account for a greater
share of financing in the future, as will capital markets.
"We are in kindergarten in terms of what is possible with
capital markets," said BCC's Zolotusky, whose unit arranges
financing to support the sale of Boeing products and services.
"We are anticipating a lot of new products coming to market
until we settle into a form that is more common to the market."