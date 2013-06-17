PARIS, June 17 Finmeccanica wants to restructure its Superjet joint venture with Russia's Sukhoi Holding and if necessary could scrap it, the Italian defence company said on Monday.

Superjet International, which makes Superjet 100 jets, is majority owned by Finmeccanica's Alenia Aermacchi aerospace unit alongside Sukhoi, which is part of Russia's state-owned United Aircraft Corporation (UAC).

"We signed an agreement which has been implemented in a not very satisfactory way for quite a long period of time," Finmeccanica Chief Executive Alessandro Pansa told reporters at the Paris Airshow on Monday. The partnership was formed in 2007.

He said Finmeccanica could either choose to terminate the agreement and take the losses, or to restructure the partnership with UAC, adding that Finmeccanica preferred the second option.

Giuseppe Giordo, chief executive of Alenia Aermacchi, said the joint venture required more integration between the Russian and Italian teams. He did not give further details on what a restructuring might involve.

The Superjet 100 has been plagued by numerous problems, including a plane crash in Indonesia during a promotional flight. In March, a Superjet 100 carrying 77 passengers was forced to make an emergency landing at a Moscow airport after its landing gear failed to retract.

Russia's Aeroflot, the only airline operating the aircraft, briefly grounded nearly half of its 10 Superjets in February and a $900 million purchase by Indonesia's Kartika Airlines has been threatened with cancellation.

UAC is an umbrella corporation that Russian President Vladimir Putin created in 2006 in a bid to revive the country's aircraft industry. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Mark Potter)