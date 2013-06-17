PARIS, June 17 Finmeccanica wants to
restructure its Superjet joint venture with Russia's Sukhoi
Holding and if necessary could scrap it, the Italian defence
company said on Monday.
Superjet International, which makes Superjet 100 jets, is
majority owned by Finmeccanica's Alenia Aermacchi aerospace unit
alongside Sukhoi, which is part of Russia's state-owned United
Aircraft Corporation (UAC).
"We signed an agreement which has been implemented in a not
very satisfactory way for quite a long period of time,"
Finmeccanica Chief Executive Alessandro Pansa told reporters at
the Paris Airshow on Monday. The partnership was formed in 2007.
He said Finmeccanica could either choose to terminate the
agreement and take the losses, or to restructure the partnership
with UAC, adding that Finmeccanica preferred the second option.
Giuseppe Giordo, chief executive of Alenia Aermacchi, said
the joint venture required more integration between the Russian
and Italian teams. He did not give further details on what a
restructuring might involve.
The Superjet 100 has been plagued by numerous problems,
including a plane crash in Indonesia during a promotional
flight. In March, a Superjet 100 carrying 77 passengers was
forced to make an emergency landing at a Moscow airport after
its landing gear failed to retract.
Russia's Aeroflot, the only airline operating the
aircraft, briefly grounded nearly half of its 10 Superjets in
February and a $900 million purchase by Indonesia's Kartika
Airlines has been threatened with cancellation.
UAC is an umbrella corporation that Russian President
Vladimir Putin created in 2006 in a bid to revive the country's
aircraft industry.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Mark Potter)