PARIS, June 16 Aerojet Rocketdyne, the new
company formed after GenCorp Inc's acquisition of Pratt &
Whitney Rocketdyne, on Sunday said it has promised the U.S.
government $1 billion in savings over the next decade as a
result of the deal, with an additional $2 billion in savings
possible in later phases of the merger.
Aerojet Rocketdyne President Warren Boley told Reuters in an
interview that the new company, a wholly owned unit of GenCorp,
expected to double its revenues over the next five years from a
current combined estimate of $1.7 billion.
He said the company was also looking at other business
opportunities, and would soon sign a memorandum of understanding
on a "significant strategic relationship" with Israel Military
Industries that could evolve into a joint venture in the future.