PARIS, June 19 HGI Capital Group said it ordered 10 ATR 72-600 turboprop aircraft for Passaredo Linhas Aereas to help the Brazilian carrier expand its regional fleet.

HGI added that it was also taking 10 options on the planes, giving a total value for the deal of $482 million.

ATR is a joint venture of EADS and Finmeccanica .