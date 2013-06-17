PARIS, June 17 Germany's Lufthansa confirmed an order for 100 Airbus A320-family aircraft worth around $10.4 billion at list prices at the Paris Airshow on Monday.

The airline said it ordered 30 A320s, as well as 35 A320neo and 35 A321neo aircraft, with deliveries expected between 2015 and 2025.

Lufthansa added that it had not yet reached a deal on the purchase of two A380 superjumbos, which had also been approved by Lufthansa's supervisory board earlier this year.