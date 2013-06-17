* Odyssey customer behind order for 10 CS100 planes
* Routes to include London City to New York
PARIS, June 17 UK-based start-up carrier Odyssey
Airlines confirmed on Monday that it was the customer behind a
previously announced order for 10 Bombardier CS100
aircraft.
The deal confirms plans that have been kept officially under
wraps for some 18 months, but which were first reported by
Reuters in late 2011. The airline's name was not publicly
disclosed until Monday at the Paris Airshow.
The deal for 10 CS100s, the smaller of the two variants of
the CSeries passenger jet, was worth $628 million based on list
prices, Bombardier said.
Odyssey plans to launch non-stop all-business class flights
from London City airport to New York and other locations in
Europe with the CS100, which it said would help open new
markets.
"We are launching Odyssey Airlines with the CS100 aircraft
because its transcontinental range will allow us to connect key
city airports with stringent performance and environmental
requirements both in Europe and further afield," Adam Scott, the
airline's chief executive, said in a statement.
He said the carrier would focus on new destinations that
could not currently be served from London City.
Bombardier has found it tough to secure orders for its
CSeries aircraft, which can carry 100-149 passengers, and has
won only 145 firm orders. The first flight of the aircraft is
due to take place imminently.
Another airline said to have considered buying the CSeries
is Qatar Airways.
"I am still interested in the CSeries but I want to see them
fly at the end of the month and see how many orders they get,"
Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker told reporters at the Paris
Airshow.