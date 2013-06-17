PARIS, June 17 London-based start-up Odyssey Airlines confirmed at the Paris Airshow on Monday that it is the previously undisclosed customer for 10 Bombardier CS100 aircraft.

The order for the planes, valued at $628 million, was first announced in June 2011.

Odyssey plans to begin services out of London City Airport with the CS100, the smaller variant of the Bombardier CSeries, and offer routes to cities in Europe and beyond.