Ghana 91-day bill yield dips to 17.3888 pct
ACCRA, March 31 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill dipped to 17.3888 percent at an auction on Friday from 17.5103 percent at the last sale, on March 24.
PARIS, June 19 Air Lease Corp on Wednesday selected the PW1100G-JM engine to power its order of 30 A320/A321neo aircraft, Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, said on Wednesday.
It said deliveries are scheduled to start in 2016.
Pratt said new PurePower engine orders announced this week brought its total to more than 4,500 orders and commitments.
March 31 Bonds issued by the Venezuelan government crashed on Friday as political tensions escalated following the annulment of the country's legislature by its high court earlier this week, a move that ignited protests and international condemnation.
OTTAWA, March 31 Canada's low interest rates are not fueling speculation in the housing market, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said in an interview published on Friday, adding that economic growth in the country is still uneven.