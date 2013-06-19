PARIS, June 19 Air Lease Corp on Wednesday selected the PW1100G-JM engine to power its order of 30 A320/A321neo aircraft, Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, said on Wednesday.

It said deliveries are scheduled to start in 2016.

Pratt said new PurePower engine orders announced this week brought its total to more than 4,500 orders and commitments.