BRIEF-Kerr Mines announces U.S. Stock Symbol Change
* Kerr Mines Inc announces that trading symbol for company's U.S listing on OTC Pink Sheets has changed to KERMF effective May 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 18 Pratt & Whitney said at the Paris Airshow on Tuesday that its new geared turbofan engine would enter service with 15 or 16 percent lower fuel burn than current-generation engines.
The unit of United Technologies said test data on the engines showed that these performance levels were actually being achieved and were not just design targets.
ZURICH, May 31 ChemChina has accumulated nearly 95 percent of shares in Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta as part of its $43 billion tender offer, China's biggest foreign takeover to date.