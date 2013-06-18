BRIEF-Kerr Mines announces U.S. Stock Symbol Change
* Kerr Mines Inc announces that trading symbol for company's U.S listing on OTC Pink Sheets has changed to KERMF effective May 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 18 Pratt & Whitney said at the Paris Airshow on Tuesday that LATAM Airlines Group SA selected its geared turbofan engines to power 42 Airbus A320-family aircraft.
The decision will mean 84 more orders worth about $1.4 billion for the Pratt engine, which gained 730 orders on Monday as it was picked to power next-generation Embraer E-Jet.
ZURICH, May 31 ChemChina has accumulated nearly 95 percent of shares in Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta as part of its $43 billion tender offer, China's biggest foreign takeover to date.