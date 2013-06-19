PARIS, June 19 The head of low-cost carrier Ryanair said on Wednesday that the airline could order 200 or more Boeing 737 MAX aircraft by the end of the year, though the timing was not certain.

Michael O'Leary said at the Paris Airshow that if the order was not at least 200 planes, "it wouldn't be worth doing,".

He said a senior team was working on a 737 MAX order and that the airline was giving serious consideration to the rival A320neo jet.