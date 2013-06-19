BRIEF-Silver standard exercises option to form JV with Golden Arrow for Chinchillas Project
* Silver Standard exercises option to form joint venture with Golden Arrow for Chinchillas project
PARIS, June 19 The head of low-cost carrier Ryanair said on Wednesday that the airline could order 200 or more Boeing 737 MAX aircraft by the end of the year, though the timing was not certain.
Michael O'Leary said at the Paris Airshow that if the order was not at least 200 planes, "it wouldn't be worth doing,".
He said a senior team was working on a 737 MAX order and that the airline was giving serious consideration to the rival A320neo jet.
* Silver Standard exercises option to form joint venture with Golden Arrow for Chinchillas project
NEW YORK, March 31 A Toronto investment firm that has spent 15 years suing Enron Corp's banks to recoup losses on bonds it bought shortly before the energy company went bankrupt may pursue a lawsuit seeking damages from three of those banks, a U.S. judge ruled on Friday.
AMSTERDAM, March 31 Akzo Nobel Chairman Antony Bergmans on Friday again dismissed a takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries as "a poor offer".