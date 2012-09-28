GENEVA, Sept 28 International air passenger
traffic rose by 5.3 percent in August year-on-year, led by
strong growth from Middle Eastern airlines, the International
Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Friday.
Passenger traffic has grown every month this year versus
2011, helped by robust growth among Middle Eastern and South
American carriers.
International air freight traffic fell by 1.3 percent in
August versus the same period in 2011, IATA said.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Janet Lawrence)