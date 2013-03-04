UPDATE 2-Italy's Eni signs LNG deal in Mozambique, raising hopes of gas boom
* Mozambique well positioned to supply Asia (Adds value of the project in paragraph 3)
GENEVA, March 4 International air freight traffic rose by 4.5 percent in January from the same month a year ago, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Monday.
This compared with a fall of 0.5 percent in December from the previous year.
(Reporting by Emma Farge Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)
* Mozambique well positioned to supply Asia (Adds value of the project in paragraph 3)
OTTAWA, June 1 Canada, embroiled in a dispute with Boeing Corp, tried to hit out at the U.S. firm for the second day in a row on Thursday but stumbled over whether talks over a proposed jet purchase had been suspended or not.