By Mitch Lipka
Dec 23 When Tim Leffel was looking for the best
way to get his 12-year-old daughter, Alina, from Tampa to her
grandmother's home in Virginia earlier this year, he was
astounded by the fees airlines were charging to put an
unaccompanied minor on board.
When he found out that United Airlines was going to charge
him $150 each way just to take his daughter, Leffel, author of
"Make Your Travel Dollars Worth a Fortune," changed his
approach.
For roughly $240, he bought two tickets on the discount
carrier, Allegiant Travel Co (which does not permit
unaccompanied minors), and flew with her instead - boarding the
plane with nothing but a good book.
Coming home, Alina flew JetBlue Airways on a $98 ticket that
doubled with the $100 unaccompanied minor fee. All told her trip
cost roughly $300 less than it would have under Plan A.
"Look at all the options," Leffel says. "Sometimes there's a
second right answer." Airline fees and policies vary greatly, so
it is important to look at each carrier's rules before booking a
flight.
A CHAPERONE, FOR THE SHORT WALK TO A SEAT
The decision of when to allow a child to fly alone and the
costs involved arise year-round, but can be particularly
worrisome during the holidays when planes are typically filled
with vacation travelers.
"It's a little scary to put your kid out there on their
own," says Leffel. Every plane is packed now. The flight
attendants barely have a minute to spare."
Your child will not get a designated chaperone, but rather
will be walked onto a flight and off. The airlines' goal is
ensuring the child successfully gets to his or her destination.
"Unaccompanied minors receive personalized registration and
check-in, and we issue an ID bracelet and boarding documents,
which our agents carry," says Jennifer Dohm, spokeswoman for
United Airlines. "An agent escorts the young traveler from the
ticketing counter to the gate and onto the aircraft, where a
flight attendant shows them to their seat, provides a safety
briefing and helps with anything else they may need in flight.
Upon landing, an agent will escort them outside security to meet
their parent or guardian."
Many airlines will only permit travel on non-stop flights or
or those don't involve a change of planes. Some permit children
over a certain age to travel on flights that connect to other
flights.
The age ranges vary by airline for how old you can be
without being considered an unaccompanied minor. You can fly as
an adult on United, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines when
you're 12 (although you can pay the fee on United and get the
escort until age 17). On Delta Air Lines and JetBlue, you can
fly on a regular ticket at age 15.
NOT A BABYSITTING SERVICE
Most airlines don't provide for special attention for an
unaccompanied minor beyond getting them on and off the plane and
to the adult awaiting their arrival.
"Some parents are under the impression that their children
are assigned a baby sitter and that is not true," says veteran
flight attendant Sara Keagle, author of "The Flight Attendant
Survival Guide."
"Flight attendants introduce themselves to unaccompanied
minors and give them a personal safety briefing, that's about
it," she says. On JetBlue flights, unaccompanied children sit
closest to where the flight attendants themselves sit.
They won't be ignored if they have a problem, Keagle says,
but they also won't get extra attention.
