Commerzbank moves closer to shedding 4.5 bln euros in toxic ship loans
FRANKFURT, June 1 Commerzbank AG on Thursday announced significant steps in its effort to shed its 4.5 billion euro ($5.05 billion) portfolio of distressed shipping loans.
GENEVA, March 5 Global air travel demand was up 3.7 percent in January from a year earlier and has the potential to accelerate further this year, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Tuesday.
"Passenger travel is growing in line with business confidence levels. Recent months have seen some positive economic signs emerge in both the U.S. and China, and the euro zone crisis seems to have stabilised," said IATA Chief Executive Tony Tyler. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
FRANKFURT, June 1 Commerzbank AG on Thursday announced significant steps in its effort to shed its 4.5 billion euro ($5.05 billion) portfolio of distressed shipping loans.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 1 Atomstroyexport, a unit of Russian state nuclear firm Rosatom, has signed an agreement with the Indian government to build two new reactors for the Kudankulam power station in Tamil Nadu, Kremlin documents seen by Reuters showed on Thursday.