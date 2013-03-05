GENEVA, March 5 Global air travel demand was up 3.7 percent in January from a year earlier and has the potential to accelerate further this year, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Tuesday.

"Passenger travel is growing in line with business confidence levels. Recent months have seen some positive economic signs emerge in both the U.S. and China, and the euro zone crisis seems to have stabilised," said IATA Chief Executive Tony Tyler. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Kevin Liffey)