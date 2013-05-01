BRIEF-Metro CEO says no talks with Media-Saturn founder
* Metro CEO says no talks taking place with Media-Saturn founder Kellerhals, waiting for court ruling on demerger Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
GENEVA May 1 Global air travel demand grew by 6 percent in March from a year earlier, led by emerging markets, the International Air Transport Association said on Wednesday.
Growth in passenger traffic was strongest in the Middle East where demand grew 15.6 percent and outstripped growth in capacity, meaning fewer empty seats. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by John Stonestreet)
FRANKFURT, May 31 German-owned Vapiano SE is planning an initial public offering this year to raise 85 million euros ($95 million) to help fund expansion of its Italian-themed restaurants.