* AirAsia among most borrowed shares in Southeast Asia -data
* Shares fall as much as one-third before paring losses
* Analysts cut earnings estimates on AirAsia
By Anshuman Daga
SINGAPORE, June 29 Short-sellers are targetting
AirAsia Bhd amid accounting worries at Asia's biggest
budget carrier, with its shares among the most borrowed
securities in Southeast Asia in recent weeks, data shows.
Loaned stock for Malaysia's AirAsia rose to a high of 47
million shares on June 23 from 7 million two weeks prior to
that, according to data from financial software company SunGard
Astec Analytics.
That means sentiment towards AirAsia's shares, which slumped
by as much as a third since June 9 and wiped off nearly half a
billion dollars of the airline's market value, has worsened,
despite AirAsia chief executive Tony Fernandes' recent
assertions that the carrier has a solid balance sheet and
business plan.
"We have seen that people borrowed the stock, which thus
indicates that there are short-sellers out there taking an
increasing interest in AirAsia," Madalin Prout, senior
relationship manager at SunGard Astec Analytics, told Reuters.
Concerns about AirAsia came to the fore after a June 10
report by little known GMT Research said the airline uses
related-party transactions with loss-making associate carriers
to boost its earnings. Hong Kong-based GMT also said the carrier
needed $1.9 billion in funding.
Short-sellers sell borrowed stocks, hoping to profit by
buying back them back at a cheaper price and pocketing the
difference. Securities lending is seen as a proxy for short-
selling.
Borrowing levels of AirAsia's shares rose to as much as 83
percent of the total securities available for lending, the third
highest among the most liquid stocks in Southeast Asia, before
easing to 69 percent on June 24. This is still above the 12
percent average borrowing levels for Malaysian and Southeast
Asian stocks.
Analysts have cut AirAsia's 2015 earnings estimates by
nearly 6 percent on average since June 10, with 14 out of 22
brokers reducing estimates. The company's shares are down about
29 percent since June 9.
"We not only view AirAsia's recent updates on funding plans
for associates (through convertible bonds and IPOs) with
scepticism, but also argue claims of improving prospects are
unvalidated," HSBC analysts said in a report dated June 22.
HSBC said the performance of AirAsia's Philippine and
Indonesian ventures had to significantly improve to attract any
external funding in the near term.
AirAsia did not immediately respond to an email seeking
comments on the HSBC report. It has said it expects the
Indonesia affiliate to break even and its Philippine business to
have returned to profitability by the end of this year.
($1 = 3.7810 ringgit)
(Additional reporting by Shilpa Murthy in BENGALURU; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)