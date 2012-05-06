(Adds details, share price)
DUBAI, MAY 6 - UAE budget carrier Air Arabia said
quarterly net profit rose 11.7 percent, beating analysts'
forecasts, as a hike in fuel costs was offset by a rise in
number of passengers seeking low-cost flying options.
Air Arabia earned a net profit of 47.7 million dirhams ($13
million) for the first-quarter, it said in a statement on
Sunday, compared with 42.7 million dirhams profit a year
earlier.
Revenues for the quarter was 621 million dirhams, an
increase of 21 percent to the 513 million dirhams it posted in
the same period of 2011.
The earnings beat forecasts by two analysts, who had
expected an average net profit of 37.45 million dirhams for the
quarter in a Reuters poll.
The carrier said a demand for low-cost transport in the
region helped the airline get past the impact of rising fuel
costs that has forced may airlines to hike ticket costs.
"Though political instability and sustained high fuel costs
continue to challenge regional carriers, the appeal of air
transport, and especially the low-cost model pioneered by Air
Arabia in the region, remains strong," said Sheikh Abdullah Bin
Mohammad Al Thani, chairman of Air Arabia.
Dubai's Emriates, one of the world's top
airlines, said last week that fuel charges were about $2 billion
in 2011, accounting for 40-43 percent of the airline's costs.
Emirates is expected to report its earlier later this month.
The emirate's budget carrier flydubai also plans to increase
ticket costs.
Air Arabia, headquartered in the emirate of Sharjah, also
has hubs in Egypt and Morocco. It competes with regional low
cost carriers such as flydubai and Kuwait's Jazeera Airways
.
The company has earlier announced a 6 percent cash dividend
for shareholders. Air Arabia shares closed 2.5 percent lower on
the Dubai bourse Sunday prior to the results.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)