(adds with details of Q3 profit figures)
By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah
KUALA LUMPUR Nov 20 Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd
will take up to two years to realise a profit from its
Indonesia and Philippine units, income that would help prop up
eroding margins as Asia's largest budget carrier wages a price
war at home.
AirAsia, which has dominated budget air travel in Asia with
explosive growth, is now struggling to boost earnings in its
biggest market, Malaysia, where rivals such as national carrier
Malaysian Airline System (MAS) and Malindo Airways are
slashing fares.
The Kuala Lumpur-based firm posted a 77.5 percent slump in
third quarter profits to 35.8 million ringgit from a year ago,
as forex losses on borrowings and a strategy of offering low
fares to retain market share ate into margins.
Competition is also affecting AirAsia's Indonesia and
Philippines units, which have yet to reverse combined losses
that have deepened to 210.5 million ringgit in the third
quarter. Its Thailand unit has completely reversed losses since
the first quarter of 2012 and did well in the third quarter of
this year as more passenger traffic offset rising fuel costs.
"The future of AirAsia Group is the associates, where one day
they will be larger than AirAsia Berhad in terms of profits and
aircraft, as the growth potential in their countries will be
phenomenal," AirAsia said in a statement to announce their
financial results on Wednesday.
But analysts say that could take awhile. Ahmad Maghfur
Usman, an analyst at RHB Research Institute, said AirAsia
Philippines - the smallest in terms of passenger volume, would
only reverse the negative equity after one year.
Maybank analyst Mohshin Aziz forecast the Indonesian unit,
AirAsia's third-largest by passenger volume, will take another
four quarters to contribute to overall profits as it struggles
to fend off competition from Lion Air and Garuda.
AirAsia's profit margins are expected to fall to 10.4
percent in 2013 from 15.7 percent a year earlier, Thomson
Reuters data shows. Within the next two years, however, margins
are seen rising to around 15 percent.
AirAsia is also spending big to set up a unit in India with
Tata Group, where taxes make jet fuel costs among the world's
most expensive.
Earlier this month, AirAsia Group CEO and co-founder, Tony
Fernandes, said a cost-cutting drive had helped deliver "good
success" in the third quarter which will carry on into the
fourth.
DOOMSDAY FARES
AirAsia's net profit has fallen for the first two quarters
by 40 percent and 62 percent year-on-year, largely due to the
price war in Malaysia. Fernandes and co-founder Kamarudin
Meranun returned to the frontline at home this month to take
more control of the airline after a year in Jakarta spearheading
regional operations.
"I've seen some routes go down to 'doomsday fares',
especially Kuala Lumpur to Sabah, Sarawak and to Singapore. Even
AirAsia can't make money this way," said Maybank analyst
Mohshin.
AirAsia said it cut fares from Malaysia in the third quarter
by 12 percent, while analysts estimated its largest rival MAS
had slashed fares by 20 percent over the same period.
The rush to book tickets for year-end holidays in Malaysia
would see fares go down slightly in the last quarter of this
year from 2012, AirAsia said.
MAS, which this week reported a third-quarter net loss from
a profit a year ago, said its yields and prices were pressured
by competition..
As of Wednesday's close, AirAsia's shares were down 9.8
percent so far this year compared to a 2.7 percent drop for MAS
shares.
Analysts, however, said AirAsia's low-cost structure meant
it was better placed than Malaysian Airlines to absorb lower
ticket prices.
"There is competition from Malaysian Airlines but I think
AirAsia's valuation takes this into account," said Arnaud
Bouchet, Singapore-based analyst at BNP Paribas.
"Every attempt by an airline to offer very low ticket prices
is usually a very bad end," he added, referring to Malaysian
Airlines. "I don't think that's sustainable."
($1 = 3.1895 Malaysian ringgit)
(Additional reporting by Anshuman Daga in SINGAPORE; Editing by
Miral Fahmy and Niluksi Koswanage)