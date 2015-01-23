SINGAPORE Jan 23 Southeast Asia needs regional
aviation regulators to streamline a fragmented safety framework
and ensure common standards for aircrew training in the booming
industry, AirAsia's group chief executive officer
said.
The patchy airline safety record of Indonesia, the largest
country in the region, has been in the spotlight after an
Indonesia AirAsia Airbus A320 crashed into the Java Sea on Dec.
28, killing all 162 people on board.
The Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN) has no regional
agencies overseeing aviation safety or co-ordinating air traffic
control, unlike the more developed European market.
"It's time for ASEAN institutions to step forward, for
commonality and for standardisation, and for quality," AirAsia
chief Tony Fernandes told Reuters in a television interview at
the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday.
Though the cause of the AirAsia crash is still unknown,
aviation experts have seized on the incident to point to the
region's congested skies and patchwork of differing safety
standards.
"We should have one ASEAN regulator for air traffic, one
ASEAN safety standard, one pilot training qualification, so
there will be mobility of workforce," Fernandes said.
"So ASEAN is not just about Open Skies, it's about having
some ASEAN standardisation and institutions to further advance
the ASEAN aviation industry."
ASEAN is pushing ahead with plans to establish a single
aviation market, or "Open Skies", by 2015, which will allow its
members' airlines unfettered access to each other's markets.
However the group, whose 10 member states range from
developed Singapore to impoverished Myanmar, has made scant
progress on adopting uniform technical and safety operating
procedures.
Apart from Indonesia, AirAsia operates a series of
minority-owned affiliates in Thailand, the Philippines and
India. This allows it to get around foreign ownership rules.
The growth of the middle class in Southeast Asia has pushed
the likes of Malaysian-listed AirAsia group and
Indonesia's privately owned Lion Air to place record orders with
planemakers Boeing and Airbus as they bet that
low fares will prompt more of the region's 600 million-strong
population to take to the skies.
