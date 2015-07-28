By Anshuman Daga and Yantoultra Ngui
SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 AirAsia Bhd
has hired investment banks Credit Suisse and CIMB to
help the Malaysia-based budget airline raise at least $200
million in convertible bonds at its Indonesian and Philippine
associates, people familiar with the deal said.
AirAsia's finances have come under scrutiny as amounts owed
to it by its lossmaking associates in Indonesia and Philippines
have steadily risen, burdening AirAsia's balance sheet.
The bond issues are part of a capital-raising plan by the
regional affiliates of Asia's biggest budget airline and could
help alleviate the risk of AirAsia taking writedowns on
receivables from the two associates.
The receivables were the centrepiece of a critical June 10
report on AirAsia by Hong Kong-based GMT Research, which sent
the airline's shares slumping by as much as 39 percent to
five-year lows. Regulatory issues in Indonesia have also
affected AirAsia's shares, which are down by nearly half in
2015.
AirAsia is aiming to complete the bond issues in a few
months, the people added.
AirAsia, Credit Suisse and CIMB declined to comment. The
sources declined to be identified as details of the funding are
not public.
"The Philippines' deal is at a more advanced stage but the
Indonesia one is taking time as it's a tougher sell," said one
Singapore-based banking source familiar with the deal.
"If they pull this through, it addresses a short term
problem but those companies still need to turn a profit and
that's a challenge," the source added.
Last month, AirAsia said its business performance was
improving at its Philippine and Indonesian associates.
AirAsia's regional affiliates are facing cut-rate
competition and they are being recapitalised.
Tony Fernandes, AirAsia group CEO, said on Monday the
company will recapitalise its Indonesian affiliate so that the
unit can meet a rule set by the country's transport ministry.
AirAsia has announced plans to take the associates in
Philippines and Indonesia public in 2017, seeking valuations of
about $700 million for the Indonesian associate and about $600
million for the Philippines associate. But bankers have said the
valuations were optimistic.
