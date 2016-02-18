By David Lawder
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 18 With low oil prices
reducing its operating costs, AirAsia Chief Executive Tony
Fernandes said the budget carrier was ready to start expanding
again in southeast Asia and was eyeing Vietnam and the
Philippines.
Fernandes, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a
U.S-ASEAN trade conference here on Wednesday, said the pace of
expansion would depend on securing approvals for new routes and
airport access.
"We're going to start expanding again in different parts of
ASEAN," Fernandes said.
While some benefits of the collapse of oil prices have been
swallowed up by a decline in currencies in its major markets,
Fernandes said he viewed the lower fuel costs as "an opportunity
to expand, to regrow, to put capital investment in."
In November, AirAsia reported a consolidated third-quarter
net loss of 406 million ringgit ($96 million), versus a year
earlier net profit of 5.4 million ringgit. It blamed foreign
exchange losses and a writedown at its Indonesian affiliate.
The company also had said its major shareholders were
evaluating "all strategic options" after Reuters reported that
Fernandes was sounding out investors to take the company private
in the wake of a steep fall in its shares.
Fernandes said the two Southeast Asia markets that excited
him most for expansion were the Philippines and Vietnam, calling
the latter "the last piece of our jigsaw puzzle."
But securing route approvals was a problem, and lack of
available take-off and landing capacity at Manila's Ninoy Aquino
International Airport needed to be resolved, he said.
Clark International Airport could be a good alternative
solution, Fernandes said, but this would require the government
to invest in a new high speed train into Manila.
Fernandes also said he hoped to win approval for flights to
Hawaii this year, but could not predict when that might occur.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Mark Potter)