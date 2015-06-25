* AirAsia shares down 24 pct since June 10
By Siva Govindasamy
SINGAPORE, June 25 AirAsia Bhd boss
Tony Fernandes has told staff and analysts he will spend more
time working on the budget airline and put his other business
and sporting interests to one side, after a report questioning
the company's accounts sent its share price tumbling.
The chief executive has said his other work will take a back
seat as he focuses on repairing the financial damage done to
Asia's largest low cost airline, according to analysts and two
AirAsia executives who spoke to Reuters on condition of
anonymity.
Analysts covering the airline say Fernandes told them that
he, and his long-term business partner Kamarudin Meranun, would
become more hands on.
"Tony told us in a conference call last week that he and
Kamarudin will take a back seat to everything else and focus on
AirAsia," said Mohsin Aziz, a Maybank Investment Bank analyst in
Kuala Lumpur.
"He's back, and he's getting more involved in many of the
decisions," added one executive.
AirAsia declined to comment on the matter while Fernandes
and Kamarudin did not respond to Reuters enquiries.
Fernandes, one of Asia's best known corporate leaders, has
built a sprawling business empire over the past decade that
includes English football club Queens Park Rangers, a hotel
chain and an insurance business.
That has led to concerns among some AirAsia staff that he
was spending too much time away from the airline just as it was
expanding in Japan and India and facing an increasingly
competitive landscape in Southeast Asia.
AirAsia is the worst-performing airline globally out of mid
and large-cap stocks so far this year, its share price falling
losing more than 40 percent to give the carrier a market value
of 4.5 billion Malaysian ringgit ($1.20 billion).
Some executives said he delegated most of the running of the
company to the heads of the group's individual airlines and that
he was in the office less-and-less.
Worries about his absences were exacerbated after a June 10
report by little known GMT Research said AirAsia uses
related-party transactions with loss-making associate carriers
to boost its earnings. AirAsia shares are down 24 pct since the
report was published.
The report has caused investors to question whether AirAsia
is too reliant on its associates - semi-independent airlines in
countries around Asia that share its branding and pay it fees to
lease planes - given they owe increasingly large increasing
amounts of money to the parent company.
Fernandes refuted GMT's report at the Paris Airshow last
week, saying AirAsia has a solid balance sheet and business
plan. He is now working increasingly hard behind the scenes to
put the finishing touches on a turnaround plan for the group's
beleaguered Indonesian and Philippine associates, according to
staff members.
"He's telling people that AirAsia is a small company without
deep pockets or a saviour, and that everyone needs to pull
together and work harder to prove that the report is wrong,"
said the executive.
Last week the company said it expects its Indonesia unit to
break even and its Philippine business to have returned to
profitability by the end of this year.
BUSINESS EMPIRE
Since 2007, Fernandes and Kamarudin have launched a chain of
budget hotels, a mobile phone group, a school and ventured into
financial services through their holding company Tune Group.
Last year Fernandes sold Caterham Formula One team, after
owning it for five years. He remains chairman of loss-making
Queens Park Rangers, which has problems of its own after it was
demoted from England's top league and is being scrutinised by
The Football League over whether its accounts breached the
sport's "Financial Fair Play" rules.
However his biggest challenge is the tough business terrain
facing AirAsia, that was worsened by the crash of an Airbus
Group A320 jet operated by the Indonesian affiliate
that killed 162 people late in December.
The crash led to a drop in the number of passengers for the
group's Indonesia unit and it scaled back marketing activities
out of respect for the victims.
Stronger competition from the likes of Qantas Airways Ltd
unit Jetstar, Indonesia's unlisted Lion Air, and
Singapore Airlines subsidiaries Tigerair and
Scoot contributed to losses in fourth-quarter 2014, the first
since 2008, though the carrier returned to profit this year.
Still, analysts say Fernandes is the best person to turn the
airline around and that its strong route network and brand
recognition mean its long-term prospects remain healthy.
"It may look ugly now and there are some challenges to
overcome but AirAsia will get through the current turbulence,"
said Brendan Sobie, a Singapore-based analyst with aviation
consultancy CAPA.
"Its position in the Southeast Asia market remains strong
and the envy of competitors."
($1 = 3.7640 ringgit)
