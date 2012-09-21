SINGAPORE, Sept 21 AirAsia Bhd CEO
Tony Fernandes said the public listing of his long-haul budget
carrier, AirAsiaX, was progressing and appeared imminent, but he
provided no exact date in a speech to the Foreign Correspondents
Club of Singapore on Friday.
The CEO also said he would present a plan to his board of
directors within two weeks for the purchase of about 100 Airbus
aircraft and was trying to interest Asian banks in expanding
their share of the aviation financing market, which he said
could help lower costs for airlines.
Fernandes, who owns Formula One team Caterham, said in a
Tweet on Friday that he was in Singapore to meet bankers to
discuss reducing costs.
"Cost, cost, cost. That's my focus over the next few
months."
Aviation has generally been financed by European banks,
Fernandes said.
"We're trying to get Asian banks interested. I think by
introducing Asian bankers to the aviation market, costs will be
reduced. Asian banks also have a lot more money than European
banks," he said.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Matt Driskill)