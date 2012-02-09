KUALA LUMPUR Feb 9 Malaysia-based
long-haul budget carrier AirAsia X is planning to list in the
second half of this year if two other group units list
successfully, despite recently cancelling some routes, the Edge
Financial daily reported on Thursday.
AirAsia X Chief Executive Azran Osman Rani told the paper
the listing of the long haul unit would depend on the timing and
pricing of initial public offerings of AirAsia's Thai and
Indonesian units.
AirAsiaX was founded by Malaysian tycoon Tony Fernandes who
also runs AirAsia Bhd, one of the world's largest
short-haul low-cost carriers, which is run as a separate entity.
Azran told the paper AirAsiaX will not be cancelling a $200
million Islamic bond issue that was slated for March but has
been delayed for at least 12 months, as it does not need to fund
two new planes this year after the carrier said last month it
was scrapping routes to Europe and India.
"We are not cancelling the sukuk issue. We are putting it on
hold since we are not getting any deliveries of planes this
year, but only in 2013," Azran told the paper.
AirAsia officials could not be immediately reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by John Mair)