BRIEF-SML Isuzu May vehicle sales down about 46 pct
* Says SML Isuzu Ltd. sold 1052 vehicles in month of May, 2017 against 1929 vehicles sold in May, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, March 26 AirAsia Bhd's proposal to set up a joint venture for running a passenger airline with the Tata Group has been approved by India's Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB), a government statement said on Tuesday.
Malaysia's AirAsia, the largest budget carrier in Asia, plans to launch a regional airline in India with an initial investment of 800 million rupees to cash in on rising demand for domestic air travel among India's expanding middle class.
AirAsia's proposal was cleared at a meeting on March 6, officials had said. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Matthias Williams and Subhranshu Sahu)
* Fitch- Also downgraded rating on Rcom's USD300 million 6.5% senior secured notes due 2020 to 'CCC/RR4' from 'B+/RR4'