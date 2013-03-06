BUZZ-Citi sees India's BSE index at 32,200 by March 2018
** Citi sets its March 2018 target for the BSE index at 32,200; had earlier forecast 31,500 on the index by Dec. 2017
March 6 India's Foreign Investment Promotion Board has approved AirAsia Bhd's proposal to set up an airline jointly with the Tata group, two television channels reported, citing sources.
Malaysia's AirAsia, the largest budget carrier in Asia, plans to launch a regional airline in India. The new airline, AirAsia India, will be managed by the Malaysian company and based in the southern Indian city of Chennai. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky in NEW DELHI; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction